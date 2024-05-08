Podcast: ‘Fashion industry leaves talent untapped through class discrimination’

In this episode of the podcast ‘Wardrobe Crisis’, host Clare Press talks to British-Bengali designer Rahemur Rahman about class discrimination in the fashion industry. Rahman attended fashion studies at Central Saint Martins in London, where he now teaches fashion students himself.

The podcast focuses on the creative sector in the UK, but social inequality is not just a problem in the UK, Press notes. "When you have an accent, you are already 1-0 behind," Rahman adds on his part. In the podcast, Rahman explains that his British accent has given him more opportunities than someone with a Bengali accent, for example. "Fashion is hugely elitist," Press adds.

Rahman and Press not only criticise inequality, but also discuss steps that can be taken to make the fashion industry more accessible to all. ‘I can find a way to make the fashion community more holistic,’ Rahman says in the podcast.