Podcast
Podcast: Girlboss speaks to marketer Bozoma Saint John
By FashionUnited
2 hours ago
In this episode, Girlboss speaks to marketer Bozoma Saint John about women needing to celebrate themselves more, the balance between one’s personal and professional life and tips on tackling work situations.
She was recently named global chief marketing officer (CMO) at Netflix. Prior to this role, she was the chief brand officer at Uber and the CMO for Endeavor.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Girlboss