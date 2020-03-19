Talking Upcycling with Maddie Williams, Helen Kirkum & Duran Lantik.

In this 110th episode of Wardrobe Crisis, a sustainable fashion podcast from VOGUE’s sustainability editor Clare Press, she asks some questions about fashion’s latest obsession: upcycling. Three emerging designers: Londoners Maddie Williams and Helen Kirkum, and Duran Lantink from The Netherlands. “Through my work I try to show that ‘eco’ fashion can still be exciting and avant-garde, aiming to dispel the assumptions of it having to be minimal, or hippie or overtly home-crafty. My work plays with silhouette and texture and crosses the boundaries between fashion, costume and fine art.” Maddie Williams says. Upcycling has become a major fashion buzz word, how far can it go? Might fashion stop using virgin materials completely one day?