Video: A conversation with Gee's Bend Quilter Mary Margaret Pettway and Greg Lauren

In this episode, Conscious Chatter has interviewed Gee's Bend Quilter Mary Margaret Pettway and designer Greg Lauren. They discussed the collaboration between the Gee's Bend Quilters and Greg Lauren, called "Beloved Patches of Orange", how the Gee's Bend Quilters have always been inherently sustainable, and the history and legacy of Gee's Bend.

"If it can hold together, it can be used in a quilt," said Mary Margaret Pettway. "Sustainability down here is just basically a way of life.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Conscious Chatter via Libsyn