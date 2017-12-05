Adidas opens ‘Fashion Destination Door’ in India

Adidas has opened its first ‘Fashion Destination Door’ format store in India. The store is located on Linking Road, Mumbai is one of the city’s most popular shopping areas. The ‘Fashion Destination Door’ store of Adidas is spread over 1550 sq. ft. the store will house the latest and most innovative product range.

It captures the energy of the streets turning it into a cultural epicentre. Its inspiration is found in the different iconic neighbourhoods of various cities, creating a global connection to a unique network of influence and cultural creativity. The adidas originals ‘Fashion Destination Door’ store is a refurbished new format store which will house latest innovative products. The interior design of the store combines architectural details inspired by Mumbai city’s raw aesthetics exclusively translating the spirit of the city into the store adaptations that connect with these communities’ creative youth cultures.

With a display of selective range of Stan Smith, NMD and EQT, the store was inaugurated in the presence of Adidas group’s brand ambassador Ranveer Singh The store is the latest in a global series of less than 100 adidas originals ‘Fashion Destination Door’ concept stores across the globe and first of its kind in India.