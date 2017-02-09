Aiming for 33 percent growth in profit, Crocs to double stores

Footwear brand Crocs it plans to double the number of stores and is looking at 33 percent growth in profit. At the moment the brand is present in airports, metros, malls and kiosks. Aiming to double the number of stores, the footwear brand plans to open more airport stores in Kolkata followed by Delhi and Bangalore after opening a store at Mumbai airport. These stores will be the brand’s third retail design concept better known as ‘travel stores’.

After re-starting retail expansion with new retail operation partner Metro Shoes since last May, Crocs has already opened three EBOs, one each in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Lucknow taking the total store count to 40. Changing brand positioning, Crocs has started refreshing its visual merchandise every 45 days which is unusual in footwear retail. From March 2017, the brand will bring global celebrity endorsements through in store visuals and visual marketing.