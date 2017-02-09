Fashionunited
(advertisement)
 
    4. Share 
RETAIL

Aiming for 33 percent growth in profit, Crocs to double stores

Meenakshi Kumar
|

Footwear brand Crocs it plans to double the number of stores and is looking at 33 percent growth in profit. At the moment the brand is present in airports, metros, malls and kiosks. Aiming to double the number of stores, the footwear brand plans to open more airport stores in Kolkata followed by Delhi and Bangalore after opening a store at Mumbai airport. These stores will be the brand’s third retail design concept better known as ‘travel stores’.

After re-starting retail expansion with new retail operation partner Metro Shoes since last May, Crocs has already opened three EBOs, one each in Gurgaon, Mumbai and Lucknow taking the total store count to 40. Changing brand positioning, Crocs has started refreshing its visual merchandise every 45 days which is unusual in footwear retail. From March 2017, the brand will bring global celebrity endorsements through in store visuals and visual marketing.

crocs

more news

Most read

Latest jobs

 

Editor’s pick

Job of the week

Cfo/President /Vice President - Kochi

Fashion Job of the WeekGTN Group

APPLY NOW

Related news