Ajio launches 'Ajio Rush' four-hour delivery service in India

Reliance Retail has introduced 'Ajio Rush,' a new four-hour delivery service for fashion, launched during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. This expedited service is currently operational in six Indian cities and offers a selection of over 1.3 lakh products for fast delivery. The company has indicated that this initiative is already demonstrating positive results, with improved average order values and a reduction in returns.

The introduction of Ajio Rush coincides with Ajio's online product catalogue growing to include over 2.6 million listings, representing a substantial 44 percent year-on-year increase. Revenue generated from new customers contributed more than 18 percent in the first quarter of FY26, marking a 150 basis point increase from the same period last year.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the conglomerate’s retail arm, posted quarterly revenue of Rs 84,171 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 11.3 percent. EBITDA rose 12.7 percent to Rs 6,381 crore, with EBITDA margins improving by 20 basis points to 8.7 percent. During the quarter, the company added 388 new stores, bringing the total retail footprint to 19,592 stores. The registered customer base rose to 358 million, marking a 13.3 percent annual increase, while total transactions jumped 16.5 percent year-on-year to 389 million.

The fashion and lifestyle segment stood out with robust growth, driven by new formats such as Gap, Azorte, and Yousta, which registered a 59 percent year-on-year rise and now collectively operate more than 170 stores. The company continued expanding its presence in non-apparel categories such as footwear, beauty, and accessories.

Shein, which returned to India through a partnership with Reliance, gained strong traction with over 2 million app downloads and more than 20,000 live products.

Premium offerings also gained momentum, with Ajio Luxe expanding its portfolio to 875 brands. Hamleys launched the Green Club, a sustainability initiative for children, while also expanding into new geographies. The business further strengthened its kidswear offering by introducing the Mothercare Everyday range.