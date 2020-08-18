Allbirds lands in Korea

San Francisco-based sustainable footwear and apparel brand Allbirds has launched in Korea.

“As we continue to expand our international footprint, we’re excited to finally enter the Korean market and connect with our existing community here, further establishing Allbirds as an important sustainable fashion player in Asia,” Sandeep Verma, the brand’s head of International, said in a statement.

“Allbirds’s mission to tread lighter on the planet has resonated with people far and wide, from Berlin to New York, to LA and Shanghai, and we’re delighted to share our purpose-led products and world-class level of care with our Korean customers.”

Founded by Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger in 2016, Allbirds has quickly grown from an e-tailer into a global brand serving 35 countries with 21 brick-and-mortar stores across the world.

The brand, which counts Barack Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Watson among its fans, started off creating just sneakers but has since expanded into socks and underwear.

The brand creates its products from a range of regenerative natural materials including ZQ-certified New Zealand Merino wool, FSC-certified Eucalyptus Tree fiber and SweetFoam, a proprietary innovation made with sugarcane.

In May, Allbirds announced a partnership with German sportswear giant Adidas to create a sports performance shoe with the “lowest carbon footprint ever recorded”.