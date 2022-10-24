AlphaTauri to open London flagship in November

AlphaTauri, the premium fashion brand founded in 2016 by Red Bull, is continuing its global retail expansion with the opening of a flagship store in London this November.

The 1,069 square foot store will be located on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge and will showcase a two-floor retail concept designed by the Berlin, Vienna and LA-based Studio Riebenbauer that will immerse the visitor in the AlphaTauri world and showcase its men’s and women’s collections.

Ahmet Mercan, chief executive of AlphaTauri, said in a statement: “We are pleased to be continuing our expansion course in the heart of London. Our goal is to implement AlphaTauri's brand vision internationally and to establish a global presence. The opening of the first flagship store here in the British capital is another important milestone in our growth strategy.”

The AlphaTauri London store opens on November 4 and will combine technical and natural elements with digital, innovative and interactive features as the brand looks to create a unique shopping experience that pays homage to the design language of AlphaTauri.

Highlights of the interior will include a unique Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 racing car on display and a 6-metre-high LED wall displaying immersive sound and content to allow customers to immerse themselves in the AlphaTauri experience as soon as they enter the store.

There will also be a knit installation across two floors, constructed from a myriad of threads, taking inspiration from AlphaTauri's 3D knit products, which are made entirely in one piece. As well as an installation of the iconic AlphaTauri KOOV parka exhibiting each individual technical part attached to the wall.

The in-store experience will be rounded off with product installations specially developed for AlphaTauri and various digital screens arranged individually or as a collage, which can be used to display the latest content on the collection.