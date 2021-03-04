Amazon opens first cashierless store in UK

Amazon has opened an Amazon Fresh store in the UK, the first of the retail giant’s cashierless stores to open outside of the US.

The 2,500-square-foot grocery store, located in Ealing, London, offers what Amazon has aptly called ‘Just Walk Out Shopping’. Customers use the Amazon app to enter the store. Once inside, a complex network of cameras and sensors monitor the items customers pick up, and charge the shoppers’ payment method once they leave.

It uses the same tech that was first debuted when Amazon opened its first cashierless ‘Amazon Go’ stores in the US back in 2018.

While the store only sells groceries, its yet another example of Amazon’s expansion into physical retail, and an insight into what could one day be expanded to the world of fashion retail as customers seek an increasingly frictionless in-store experience.

