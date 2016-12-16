Amazon set to establish itself as the largest fashion destination

After competing with Flipkart to capture market share in electronics during festival sales in October, Amazon.in is all set to establish itself as the single largest destination for fashion. According to a report by Google and management consulting firm AT Kearney, fashion is the second-largest e-commerce category in India and is set to overtake consumer electronics to become the largest online category by 2020.

Today, of the 86 million products available on Amazon.in, fashion alone has over 2 million SKUs (stock keeping units) with 15,000 international/national fashion brands spanning apparel for men, women and children, jewellery, watches, shoes, handbags, luggage, and accessories. Of these brands, 150 international brands were launched in 2016. Arun Sirdeshmukh, India Head, Amazon Fashion says since the launch of their fashion category in September 2013, it has grown to become one of the company’s three largest businesses notching up highest in units sales; the other two being electronics and media. The company has a goal to be the single-largest destination for fashion in India and is rapidly approaching that goal.

Amazon ranks number five in India for traffic vs Flipkart’s eight; and enjoys a higher average duration per visit — 8:24 minutes vs Flipkart’s 7:48 minutes. In the US, fashion is a multi-billion-dollar business for Amazon, which will be larger than Macy’s this year. Similarly, in India Amazon is the largest business partner for a lot of fashion brands.