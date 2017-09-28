Amazon, Shoppers Stop team up to expand reach

Amazon.in has entered into a pact with brick and mortar retailer Shoppers Stop under which, the Mumbai-based retailer will sell its product exclusively on Amazon India. Moreover, this partnership will offer physical space to Amazon across Shoppers Stop stores helping the e-commerce major reach a new set of customers. In fact, Shoppers Stop is eyeing new markets with its Amazon India partnership and hopes to further boost its omni-channel presence across the country. Amazon and Shoppers stop are hoping the partnership will give them an upper hand in India’s fashion market. Amazon continues looking at partnerships with retailers to strengthen its market presence.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head of fashion for Amazon India, says Shoppers Stop will sell around 500 brands on Amazon giving a boost to its existing collection in a segment it trails behind the Flipkart group. Amazon will get some of the top brands on Amazon along with especially designed marketing campaigns for the Amazon and Shoppers Stop combination. To make sure these products are delivered fast, four mother hubs of Shoppers Stop will be linked to Amazon.

Sirdeshmukh further added that Amazon will create experience zones across the retail network of Shoppers Stop which has over 250 stores cutting across various formats and themes. Flipkart, which own Myntra and Jabong, currently dominates the online fashion space while Amazon has been pushing hard to corner a larger share of the market. After introducing as many as 200 brands in the last 18 months, Amazon's fashion business grew by 90 per cent in the first six months of this year. The partnership will also enable Amazon.in to close in on Flipkart and its subsidiaries Myntra, Jabong in the fashion category with the help of Shoppers Stop fashion network and private labels. Amazon will enable Shoppers Stop to access its nationwide customer base and help the brand expand reach in new geographies

During the festive sale season, fashion products are one of the top grosser after smartphone and electronic. Flipkart and Amazon are trying to outdo each other starting in the sale sweepstakes this year. Compared to smartphones, margins in fashion business is higher making it an attractive segment for e-tailer.