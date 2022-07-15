Amazon sold over 300 million items at its Prime Day event

Amazon sold 100,000 items per minute over its Prime Day sales bonanza, totalling over 300 million items purchased around the world. The e-commerce giant said it was its most successful Prime Day event to date, taking in 3 billion dollars of revenue.

“Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, who look forward to this event every year, and we’re thrilled to have delivered incredible savings to them once again,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Stores. “This special event is made possible because of the support of our employees, vendors, and sellers, and I want to give a big thank you to all of them for making this a Prime Day to remember.”

Many shoppers took advantage of the savings, buying household products that in times of inflation have seen prices soar.

Insights from Numerator show the average order size was 52.26 dollars, up 17 percent from 44.75 dollars compared to Prime Day 2021. Nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of households shopping Prime Day placed 2 or more separate orders, bringing the average household spend to roughly 144.56 dollars. A total of 58,934 Prime Day orders were placed.

25 percent of shopper purchased apparel and shoes, just below the 28 percent shopped for health and beauty. The most popular category was household goods with 29 percent of shoppers making purchases.

Amazon has over 200 million paid Prime members.