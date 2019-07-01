Amazon to retail Tribes India’s products across 190 countries

Amazon has teamed up with Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (Trifed) to retail Trifed’s brand Tribes India to Amazon customers in 190 countries. Trifed aims at improving the livelihoods of the tribal community by creating a sustainable market. The availability of Trifed products on Amazon will create opportunities for tribal artists based on their cultural knowledge and traditional skills while ensuring a fair and equitable remuneration to the tribal artisan community. Tribes India will initially sell products such as door hangings, table mats, decorative items, necklaces, earrings, cotton and silk saris, stoles, shawls and mufflers, among others. It will gradually add products across categories in the coming months.

Trifed and its suppliers procure products from more than 500 tribes across India such as the Santhals of West Bengal, Bhils of western Gujarat and the tribes of Kinnaur in Himachal. Trifed’s expansion to Amazon will benefit more than 1000 tribal entrepreneurs who source their products from nearly 60,000 tribal families across India.

Amazon launched its Global Selling Program in India in May 2015 to help small entrepreneurs and sellers grow and scale. Currently, over 50,000 Indian manufacturers, traders and brands use the platform to sell over 140 million products across 12 Amazon marketplaces worldwide.