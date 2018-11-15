Arket to launch its online store in Norway

In spring 2019, Arket would launch its online store in Norway offering essential products for men, women, children and the home.

The company said in a statement that Arket is a modern-day market with essential products for men, women, children and the home and its mission is to offer widely accessible, well-made, durable products.

According to Arket website, brand’s first stores opened on Regent Street in London and online on August 25, 2017, followed by stores in Copenhagen, Brussels and Munich. The head office and design studio is located at Maria Skolgata 83 in Stockholm.

Arket is a part of H&M Group. Other brands under its fold include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home and Afound.

Picture:Facebook/Arket