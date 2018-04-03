Arpita Mehta launches a prêt and a fusion line

Mumbai-based designer Arpita Mehta has launched a new prêt label that features 12 pieces. These are all free-flowing garments that can go from day to night. The collection features a cape and tunic skirt set, a ruffle sleeved tunic, and kurta sets among others and is a wearable adaptation of Mehta’s couture pieces. The fusion line, which Mehta has launched alongside the prêt line, is more experimental and its colour scheme this season features mint green, ivory, red, and lemon yellow.

In order to retain the brand’s identity in its new lines, its signature embroidery has been carried over but has been made more subtle and wearable for every day. The entire collection is a translation of her definition of new-age femininity, which is free-spirited, fearless and sensual, Mehta says.

An SNDT University alumni with a diploma in Apparel Manufacture and Dress Design, Mehta launched her eponymous label in 2008 and first showed at Lakmé India Fashion Week at the 2013 fall/ winter edition. The brand is available at a number of multi-brand boutiques in India and the UK as well as online.