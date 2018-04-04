Asics to add more standalone stores, aims to double topline in India

Japanese sportswear brand Asics is looking to double its topline in India over the next three to four years. While opening new standalone stores will form the main focus, growth will also be driven by the brand’s expansion into South, East and Northeast markets.

The company has already witnessed good visibility and traction in Tier II markets. Plans are also afoot to shore up retail presence in such places. By the year-end, Asics will look to add at least 15 new stores, to its existing tally of 27, across these target markets. This will take up its retail presence to 42. The 27 stores are spread across Tier I cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore and Hyderabad and some Tier II cities like: Surat, Ahmedabad, Jammu and so on.

Asics will be opening its own branded stores at a later stage, when it expands local sourcing. Most offerings are still imported. The brand entered India in 2010 and since 2015 has embarked on a standalone journey. The company currently markets its shoes as running shoes. Its offerings are available in multi-brand stores and marketplaces that account for about 20 per cent of its sales.