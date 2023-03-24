Asos to open three Face + Body pop-ups as it expands category

Online retailer Asos is set to open three pop-ups for its beauty and cosmetics range, Face + Body, to highlight the expansion of the category’s offer.

“Experiential” pop-ups will appear in Liverpool, London and Manchester over the next three days, until March 26, each supported by nine Face + Body brands, including L’Oréal Paris Elvive, NYX and The Ordinary.

Visitors will be able to use an interactive vending machine in each of the locations which will provide free product samples tailored to their needs.

While Asos’ beauty and grooming category was first introduced in 2004, it only rebranded to Face + Body in 2017.

The category now boasts over 13,000 individual products from 200 brands with a focus on catering to Gen Z and Millennials.

To respond to growing demand, Asos said it has added 18 new brands in the last six months, with more coming in April and May, including New York’s Malin+Goetz, body care label Megababe and British beauty brand The Beauty Corp.

In a release, Bernadette Sullivan, Face + Body director at Asos, said: “Self-care is more important than ever for our 20-something customers, who we know want to protect their spending on Face + Body and fashion even when times are tough.

“That’s why we’re excited to be adding more leading brands to our platform as we continue to grow our Face + Body offer, so our customers know they can find everything they need at Asos for every moment in their life.”