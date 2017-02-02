Bata lining up new launches through sub-brands

- Meenakshi Kumar |
Even as the company is doubling ad budget this year by lining up new
launches in youth-oriented space through its sub-brands like Power
Elaborting on this, Bata Emerging Markets South Asia president Rajeev
Gopalakrishnan
As a part of that, Bata is focusing on the brand to encompass style and fashion and using social media to engage with its younger customers. At present, Bata is developing the communication across all touch points that conveys its point of view on these attributes. The company is also doubling its advertising budget for 2017. Bata, which has a network of over 1,200 stores, is adopting dual strategy for expansion. Presently, 40 percent of Bata India sales come from cities and rest from smaller cities.
Bata India has plans to open stores focusing on Bata, Hush Puppies, Footin, thereby catering to family, women, men’s, youth, kids and corporate professionals and entrepreneurs segments. Besides brick and mortar retail, the company is also focusing on online sales through its own portal Bata.in and several other channel partners.
