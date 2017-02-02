Bata lining up new launches through sub-brands

Even as the company is doubling ad budget this year by lining up new launches in youth-oriented space through its sub-brands like Power and Weinbrenner , Bata , that has been present in India for over 80 years, is renewing its focus on the young generation. The company is tapping into the fast growing e-commerce segment by partnering with major players like Flipkart , Amazon , Myntra and Jabong besides its own portal while it also focuses on providing good customer experience at its retails stores.

Elaborting on this, Bata Emerging Markets South Asia president Rajeev Gopalakrishnan points out with majority of India consisting of young people, Bata has lined up major new launches in typically youth-oriented spaces with its sub-brands like Power combining world-class technology with on-trend style Weinbrenner for providing a truly international outdoor experience and 'Footin' the definitive fast-fashion label in footwear.

As a part of that, Bata is focusing on the brand to encompass style and fashion and using social media to engage with its younger customers. At present, Bata is developing the communication across all touch points that conveys its point of view on these attributes. The company is also doubling its advertising budget for 2017. Bata, which has a network of over 1,200 stores, is adopting dual strategy for expansion. Presently, 40 percent of Bata India sales come from cities and rest from smaller cities.

Bata India has plans to open stores focusing on Bata, Hush Puppies, Footin, thereby catering to family, women, men’s, youth, kids and corporate professionals and entrepreneurs segments. Besides brick and mortar retail, the company is also focusing on online sales through its own portal Bata.in and several other channel partners.