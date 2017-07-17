Bata looks at ways to boost customer experience at stores

Bata, is now looking to beef up customer experience to attract more footfalls in its stores. The footwear brand is now investing in both offline and online channels and as Anand Narang, VP, Marketing, Bata India, says the brand knows a good customer experience turns a casual customer into a loyal one and the experience of consumer is therefore regularly measured for continuous improvement of store-service.

Bata doubled its ad budget in 2017 and has launched a new TV campaign 'Me and Comfortable with It’ aimed at modern Indian women, says Narang. The brand operates 1,200 outlets across India and is focusing on small cities, where consumers are seeking the same retail experiences as metros. Narang describes the outlet as being unique with its clutter-free aesthetics and visual impact creating a truly international shopping experience. The brand is creating breathtaking store windows where to showcase its collections.

Bata has started offering an omnichannel experience, as more and more consumer’s research purchases online before buying. Consumers are able to buy online and pick up shoes in store or even reserve online for subsequent store trial, Narang explained. And as it looks to reach younger consumers with new sub-brands, Bata is looking to engage this demographic via social media, with a range of content from wardrobe curation posts to competitions.