Benetton launches women empowerment campaign

Benetton has launched a campaign supporting women’s empowerment. It aims to mobilise people to think, talk and act in ways that support the empowerment of women. Benetton is a brand which considers factors like environment and social responsibility very important.

India is Benetton’s biggest market outside Italy, and the brand is particularly popular among men, who are a key target of the new campaign, which seeks to persuade them to recognize women as equal partners and highlight the need for genuine equality.

Promoting gender equality and women’s safety as the priority, Benetton is executing key elements of its global sustainability roadmap, the ‘Women Empowerment Program’, a long-term Benetton Group sustainability program aimed at supporting the empowerment of women worldwide.

The brand caters to the 18 to 35 age group but it also has different segments like young and trendy, young professionals, thriving middle class and loyalists between 35 and 45 years. Ninety per cent of the production happens in India. The brand has plants in Ludhiana, Mansear, Bangalore and Chennai. An in-house design team keeps travelling around the world to understand trends and does some customization and localisation to match the country’s needs. The brand will explore territories like innerwear, footwear and accessories.