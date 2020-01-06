Bengaluru-based brand Tynimo looks at retail expansion this year

Bengaluru-based lifestyle retail brand Tynimo plans to open 35 new stores across India over the next one year. The brand, which plans to adopt the franchise route for this expansion, recently opened its fourth store at HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The company also plans to open company-owned stores in major towns, cities, and metros. It will invest around Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore on its retail expansion over the next few years.

Tynimo sells products across categories that include fashion jewellery, hair ornaments, footwear, personal care, Indian handicrafts, watches, innerwear among many others. Its current product portfolio is priced between Rs 50 to Rs 3,500. The brand witnessed significant footfalls across all its stores within one year of its launch. A part of the Hansum India Group, Tynimo started as a response to other international lifestyle brands from Japan, Korea and China like Miniso, Upuso, Mumuso, Ximi Vogue, etc.