Bengaluru gets its first American Eagle store

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has forayed into the Bengaluru market with its first licensed Amercian Eagle 3,000 sq ft store in the city’s Orion Mall. The new store retails men’s and women’s denim and casual wear. The store opened with the brand’s holiday collection of themed apparel as well as its fall 2019 collection and range of winter and ski coats.

Through this initiative, the brand plans to cater to the millennials with its unique product offering. It has already received an overwhelming response from this market and will try to excite its consumers in the city. Aditya Birla first launched American Eagle Outfitters in India in 2018 after signing a multi-store retail and e-commerce license agreement with the brand in 2017. The company has opened American Eagle stores in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, and Guwahati. It intends to aggressively expand the reach of the brand in the next 3 years. It also plans to invest in retailing the AEO merchandise through the brands exclusive India website.