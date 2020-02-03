Birkenstock enters Indian market

German footwear brand Birkenstock is increasing its reach as part of its international expansion strategy and has started selling its famous sandals in India. To this effect, the brand opened its first mono-brand store at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airports in Delhi on 27th January 2020 and started its official online shop at www.birkenstock.in, offering a comprehensive range of classic sandals for men, women and children and closed shoes, as well as the the Papillio range. The company also has a showroom and regional office in Gurgaon, located in the greater Delhi area.

The high-quality products from Germany have not been previously sold on the local market via trade partners and thus, Birkenstock is now presenting itself to Indian consumers for the first time, positioning itself “as a premium lifestyle brand synonymous with quality, function, and overall well-being”.

“It’s precisely the right time for us to enter the Indian market. A booming, brand-compatible retail environment meets a strong consumer demand for genuine quality. We expect India to become one of the five most important markets for Birkenstock within the next few years, since we offer the perfect products for the current spirit of the times and lifestyle in this country,” commented Oliver Reichert, CEO of the Birkenstock Group, in a press release.

Accordingly, Birkenstock is planning several mono-brand retail stores in an international premium brand environment in the country’s top shopping locations. However, the company did not mention any numbers or concrete locations yet. “By expanding sales activities over the medium term, including in the form of partner-operated retail concepts and shop-in-shop concepts for retail partners in the premium segment, the company is underscoring its growth ambitions in the region,” it said in the statement.

Jens Hattab, regional managing director Middle East, Africa, India has been preparing the company’s entry into the market together with his staff. He is responsible for the business growth and the general operations in this area. Vinay Bansal has taken on the role as Birkenstock managing director India and will lead the business and his team locally.

Birkenstock has recently opened a second locatin in the USA and expanded its presence in London, Paris and Vienna.