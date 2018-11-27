Black Friday: a roundup of online search observations

Which countries make the most ‘Black Friday’ online searches?

Although the Americans invented the Black Friday shopping bonanza, it’s not in the US that the discount event has received the most online attention. Instead, it’s far away in the African continent that people are most actively engaged with Black Friday - as far as online searches are concerned. The search term ‘Black Friday’ saw the biggest boom in South Africa, followed in second place by America, according to Google Trends.

Romania, Greece, and the United Kingdom took the next three spots in the list, which calculated ‘interest’ by the search’s proportion to all queries, as opposed to overall number of searches.

When do people’s interest peak?

Two weeks prior to the Thanksgiving weekend, interest gently increased, though it wasn’t until two days before Black Friday that search volume exploded - when people actively began searching for the best Black Friday deals. Based on these statistics, planning early-bird marketing and promotions way ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend may not always pay off, as people don’t tend to engage with Black Friday that much prior to the weekend.

Source: Google