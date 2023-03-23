Boohoo to open first pop-up store in London

Fast fashion giant Boohoo has unveiled that it will be opening its first ever pop-up shop on Great Portland Street, Central London.

The location will be accessible from March 25 to 26, with its opening times for both days set from 11am to 5pm.

The pop-up will house the brand’s latest collections and newest arrivals, including a range of transitional pieces with multiple sizes available.

Among the store’s offerings, a selection of services will also be accessible for customers, such as a personal styling session with stylist Georgie Fray, who will offer professional advice for each look.

A beauty corner will also be present and will allow customers to opt for blow drys and brow treatments.

While a pop-up concept may be new for Boohoo, it isn’t the first fast fashion brand to test out the retail strategy in the UK.

Last year, Shein took to London to host temporary store spaces, for which hundreds of shoppers descended on the location to nab some of the Chinese e-tailers' many low-cost items.

It also comes as Boohoo looks for ways to recover after it issued a profit warning in late September of last year.

In a regulatory filing at the time, group CEO John Lyttle said that its performance was impacted by “a more challenging economic backdrop”, but the company had “a clear plan in place to improve future profitability and financial performance”.