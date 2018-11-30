Bottega Veneta to open massive flagship store in Tokyo

Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta is set to open a six-floor flagship store in Tokyo on December 8, to be located at 5-6-1 Ginza Chuo-Ku. The upcoming store will be the label’s largest one in Asia, featuring men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, handbags, eyewear, footwear, fragrances, jewelry and home decor.

“Our [Japanese] clientèle is important and extremely loyal. Japan is one of the world's leading markets for Bottega Veneta”, said the label’s General Manager, Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, in a statement.

The store’s façade is made of more than 900 shimmering metal panels which resemble the hallmark motif many of its handbags feature. The interiors will be decorated in the minimalist style Bottega Veneta’s furniture is known for.

Founded in 1966, Bottega Veneta is now one of the brands owned by the French luxury conglomerate Kering. In June, 32-year-old Daniel Lee succeeded the label’s creative director of 17 years, Tomas Maier.

Picture: courtesy Bottega Veneta