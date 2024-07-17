British brand Neom Wellbeing opens its first US store

UK-based beauty brand Neom Wellbeing has opened its first US retail store in New York City.

Located on Bleecker Street in the West Village, the 481 square-foot ‘Wellbeing Hub’ has been designed as a “sanctuary to escape the city,” to immersive New Yorkers in the Neom Wellbeing experience powered by 100 percent natural fragrances.

The hub also offers complimentary hand and arm massages, in-store demonstrations, and samples of the brand’s wellbeing hero products and new launches, as well as having in-store ‘Neomologists’ to personalise consumers' wellbeing toolkits across home fragrance, bath and body.

In addition, customers can discover the unique Neom Wellbeing Scent Discovery experience, highlighting the brand's four wellbeing pillars - ‘Better Sleep, Less Stress, More Energy and Mood Boost’ to uncover which area is most aligned with their own wellness needs.

Neom Wellbeing US store on Bleecker Street Credits: Neom Wellbeing

Commenting on the opening, Nicola Elliott, founder of Neom Wellbeing, said in a statement: “What a moment for our Neom Wellbeing brand! I am really excited to be building upon our British heritage and taking our 100 percent natural fragrances that boost your wellbeing to New York.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time in the West Village neighbourhood and helping the community of New Yorkers with their wellbeing journey to better sleep, less stress, more energy and a boosted mood.”