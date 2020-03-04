Burberry celebrates polar exploration with Selfridges Corner Shop pop-up

Burberry has launched a new installation celebrating the fashion house’s history in discovery and exploration at Selfridges’ flagship retail space, The Corner Shop.

Open until 29 March, the custom-built pop-up features an assortment of accessories from Burberry’s spring-summer 2020 collection including The TB Bag, hats, scarves and small leather goods, as well as limited-edition accessories including quilted Lola bags in dark pine green and Selfridges yellow, water bottles, phone cases and socks.

The space is inspired by polar exploration and by pioneers such as Sir Ernest Shackleton, who wore Burberry on his historic polar expeditions. The Corner Shop has been transformed into an abstract snowspace, with expedition sledges and Burberry silk-scarf sails contrasting with silver mirrored cubes, and model penguins which can be brought to life through an augmented reality experience via dedicated QR codes.