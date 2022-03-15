Burberry opens Paris flagship on Rue Saint-Honoré

Burberry has opened the doors of a new Paris flagship - the first freestanding store in the region to feature the luxury label’s new global design concept.

The store is located on Rue Saint-Honoré at the heart of the French capital’s luxury shopping district, and where founder Thomas Burberry opened his first international store over 100 years ago in 1909.

The three-story store has been designed in collaboration with architect Vincenzo de Cotiis, and features mirrored ceilings with intersecting metallic grids and roaming tiled chequerboard floors.

Meanwhile, the brand’s iconic check design appears throughout the store, along with its colour palette of beige, black, white and red.

The ground floor presents the full range of Burberry accessories in glass vitrines with high-gloss shelving, along with bags like the signature Lola bag which features as a focal point.

Further up the store, the first and second floors are dedicated to menswear and womenswear, respectively, the newest collections of which were showcased on Friday at Burberry’s first in-person runway show since the beginning of the pandemic.

And finally, the fourth floor features a unique apartment, :which remains the biggest private in-store area across Burberry worldwide”.

“We’re very excited to welcome our customers to our new flagship store on Rue Saint-Honoré,” said Burberry chief commercial officer Gianluca Flore in a release.

“The store represents all that we stand for as a brand – being authentic, bold and creative – and we look forward to inspiring our customers with a truly elevated British luxury experience in this iconic setting,” Flore added.

To mark the opening, Burberry is also staging a city-wide takeover of the new birch brown check, which will be projected on a number of Paris landmarks as well as on taxis offering tours of the city.