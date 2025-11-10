Canadian brand Garage to open debut UK store

Montreal-based Canadian brand Garage, known for its elevated off-duty essentials, will open its first-ever flagship store in the UK in 2026, as it looks to expand its presence into Europe.

In a statement, Garage said they’ve secured a unit on London’s Oxford Street to bring its signature pink branding and unapologetically style to UK consumers.

The London store will debut in spring 2026, with the Canadian brand adding that more stores are planned across the UK throughout next year.

Garage campaign Credits: Garage

Mary Ann Vitale, vice president of merchandising at Garage, said: “The UK is a global style capital and the perfect place to connect with a new generation of unapologetic, confident girls. We’ve seen the love across North America - now we’re ready to bring that same heat overseas. Everything we do comes straight from our community and the culture around her.”

Founded in 1975, Garage, a subsidiary of Groupe Dynamite, describes itself as “more than a clothing brand,” but as a “movement” geared to empower Gen Z consumers with its laidback streetwear, denim and outerwear. The brand is established in Canada and across the US, where it has more than 200 stores.