Cold winter boost brands/retailers’ sales this year

December sales of brands/retailers in North India are up between 15 to 40 percent compared to last year with a strong winter this year. An intense cold wave has gripped parts of north India. Shoppers are rushing to buy warm apparel and winter footwear. The improved sales are helping retailers tide over what has otherwise been a slow period as consumer sentiment and spending remained weak through much of the year.

For sportswear retailer Puma a substantial growth in sales of jackets and sweatshirts helped it register a strong growth in north India. Sales at Aero Club, the makers and traders of Woodland and Woods, were up by 10 to 15 percent compared to a year ago. North and East India account for 60 percent to 65 percent of sales for the retailer. Over the last few weekends, winter sales at Fashion at Big Bazaar (FBB) have been supported by a dip in temperature. FBB has started the end of season sale this year, but is managing margins too. In all, FBB has more than 90 points of sale in North India, where the price of winter wear in retail stores is upward of Rs 1000.