Conscious luxury: Stella McCartney launches in India with Reliance Brands

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) has announced a strategic partnership with acclaimed British designer Stella McCartney to introduce and expand her namesake fashion house across India. This collaboration is set to bring McCartney’s signature blend of sustainable luxury, modern femininity, and progressive, cruelty-free values to Indian consumers.

RBL confirmed the development on its official LinkedIn page, stating, “It’s official — Reliance Brands Limited is partnering with Stella McCartney to bring her iconic conscious luxury to India!”. The expansion will utilize a multichannel distribution model to showcase the brand's complete range, including its ready-to-wear collections and its beautifully crafted vegan accessories and footwear.

This partnership gives the luxury brand a robust foundation to set up its operations through RBL’s extensive network, which currently operates over 1,590 stores across India and features a portfolio of iconic global names such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Tiffany & Co., and Bottega Veneta.

Conscious luxury finds footing in India

The partnership is being positioned as a launchpad for the brand's pioneering role in the conscious luxury movement. An RBL spokesperson told Fortune India that Stella McCartney is more than a fashion brand — she is a pioneer of a conscious luxury movement that challenges conventions and redefines the way the world experiences fashion.

The spokesperson added saying" India’s growing base of environmentally aware, style-conscious consumers presents the perfect landscape for the brand's mission to thrive, and that RBL is proud to bring her powerful vision to the country."

The LinkedIn post further noted that Stella’s brand is a perfect match for India’s growing community of eco-aware fashion lovers.

Stella McCartney: Leading the charge in responsible fashion

The Stella McCartney brand, founded in 2001, is rooted in sustainability and desirability and is recognized as one of the industry's most prominent voices in responsible fashion. As a lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney has consistently eschewed the use of leather, feathers, fur, or exotic skins in her collections, and the brand remains committed to material innovation and circular design.

The label, which is committed to building a fashion industry kinder to Mother Earth and fellow creatures, currently operates 47 retail locations globally, in addition to a presence in 651 department stores and boutiques across 71 countries.