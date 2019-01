COS, one of the brands under the H&M Group, has announced its plans to enter the Icelandic market, with a store in the country’s capital, Reykjavík, set to open later this year. The announcement was made on H&M’s website, but no further details were given about the store or its launch date.

the first COS store opened in the UK in 2007. Since then, the brand has gone on to open retail locations across Europe, Asia, the United States and Middle East.