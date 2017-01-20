CoutLoot acquires Bangalore start-up Once Again Store

CoutLoot has bought Once Again Store. Products listed on Once Again Store will now appear on the CoutLoot app. Once Again Store, based in Bangalore, was built around the concept that one should never have to wear the same outfit twice. The motive was to make branded fashion available to buyers at good prices and help sellers make space for new memories. To facilitate this, Once Again Store worked on a peer to peer model connecting buyers and sellers through its website and Android app while ensuring a no-fuss process for sellers to sell their goods.

By joining hands with the team at Once Again Store, CoutLoot envisions enhancing its offerings and services to offer a more seamless experience and an enriched trust factor for its consumers. CoutLoot is a Mumbai based player in the pre-owned fashion market. It is one of the first startups in the country to have started fashion re-selling back in 2015. It sees over 200 orders and close to 1000 new listings a day. Sellers on CoutLoot include noted celebrities as well.

CoutLoot delivers all over India. However, selling is restricted to 14 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Surat, Kolkata, and Jaipur.