Covent Garden to reopen on June 15

London landlord Capco has announced that Covent Garden will reopen its doors on June 15 with enhanced safety measures in place and several stores providing innovative retail experiences.

Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, Dior and Tiffany & Co. join the list of retailers who will reopen on Monday. In order to abide by governmental guidelines, precautionary measures, such as marked queuing systems, social distancing signage and hand sanitizer stations, have been introduced.

Some retailers will offer customers both a “safe, physical” and “digitally enhanced shopping” experience. In the Mulberry store, visitors can take advantage of one-on-one and virtual store appointments, while Tiffany & Co. will provide concierge service, one-to-one tailored appointments, accompanied browsing and virtual styling sessions. Additionally, Charlotte Tilbury will be running a click-and-collect service and host its masterclasses over zoom in the upcoming weeks.

Covent Garden’s Market Building has also been equipped with a one-way system, social distancing signage, a uniform queuing approach and hand sanitizer stations to ensure the safety of shoppers. A new public seating area has also been installed so visitors “can sit within the historic area in safe, social distanced spacing,” Capco said.