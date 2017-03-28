Crocs hopes to make in India

American footwear brand, Crocs, may manufacture in India if GST turns out to be favorable. At present, Crocs India entirely sources finished products from its global manufacturing hubs in China and Vietnam. As of now VAT rates for footwear are much higher than they are for apparels, so Crocs doesn’t see much benefit making in India. GST is expected to be rolled out soon.

Crocs is looking at doubling its India business in three years as it widens its product portfolio and expands its retail footprint. In India the brand has 1000 points of sale including 35 exclusive stores. It sold 1.5 million pairs in India last year.

The company is looking at going beyond its core beachwear offerings and become a casual footwear brand. At present, its product offering includes flats, loafers, sneakers, flip flops, and Crocs' signature trademark clogs. Crocs operates in over 90 countries and offers casual footwear for men, women and children. It sold 55 million pairs of shoes the world over in 2016.

The brand offers several distinct shoe collections with more than 300 four-season footwear styles. One particular style has a gray-and-white marble print embellished with bulbous glittery stones. The stones include malachite and druzies.