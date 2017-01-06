Crocs opens store at Mumbai airport

Casual footwear brand Crocs has opened a store at Mumbai’s international airport. The store features a wide range of flip-flops, clogs, sandals, sneakers and loafers for all ages. It also offers clothing and accessories designed especially for travelers. The terminal is home to over 30 brands, including Adidas, Lacoste, Fossil and Clarks.

Crocs, founded in 2002, known for comfort and innovation, is an American footwear retailer. The company manufactures a variety of footwear products such as casual and formal shoes for men, women and children. The shoes are light weight, comfortable and odor resistant. Crocs also retails clogs, sandals, boots, flip flops, flats, sneakers and slippers. The company offers diabetic footwear which helps to reduce foot injuries.

Crocs is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. The brand offers several distinct shoe collections with more than 300 four-season footwear styles. One particular style has a gray-and-white marble print embellished with bulbous glittery stones. The stones include malachite and druzies. Over 200 million Crocs shoes have been sold in more than 90 countries.