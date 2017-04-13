Da Milano opens in Dubai, 10 stores planned in the Middle East

Leather accessories brand Da Milano has launched an exclusive store in Dubai. Spread across 2500 square feet. the boutique follows a luxurious retail design that also showcases creative aesthetics with latest technical knowhow of leather craftsmanship.

The store will retail both Da Milano and Rosso Brunello merchandise. It carries the latest spring/summer ’17 collection along with the brands’ signature styles. The showroom houses the entire merchandise line from handbags, travel, business essentials to footwear. This is the first of 10 stores the brand plans to open in the Middle East.

In India, Da Milano has 63 company operated showrooms including 11 stores at leading airports, showcasing high quality leather accessories for men, women and for the elite travel customer. Da Milano has tied up with designers in Italy, the UK and other European countries to ensure its products are world class in quality and style. The firm manufactures 90 per cent of its products in its plant in Himachal Pradesh while the rest is sourced from local vendors.

The stores provide the look and feel of any global renowned brand. There is a focus on even things like the temperature of the store, the fragrance of the store. Leather has a typical pungent smell, so an attempt is made to avoid it.