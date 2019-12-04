Designer brand Nicobar launches accessories collection

Clothing, homeware, and accessories brand Nicobar has launched a collection of safari-inspired accessories in partnership with the Sujan Hotel Group to retail across its boutique hotels. The new Nicobar capsule collection features neutral-tones bags, travel accessories, eyewear, wallets, and gift items intended to be used on holiday in the jungle. Its notable items include a brown canvas travel bag and watercolour style printed zip purses.

Sujan is a chain of boutique hotels intended to bring guests closer to nature in a luxury setting. The chain has hotels in Rajasthan, India, and the Masai Mara, Kenya, among other locations. The chain was founded by Jaisal Singh.

Nicobar was founded by Simran Lal and Raul Rai as a lifestyle brand. Retailing clothing, fragrances, bedding, jewellery, accessories, tableware, and shoes, the brand has stores in seven Indian cities as well as a multi-brand store presence and a dedicated e-commerce store. The brand opened at its most recent location in Gurugram’s Ambience Mall in July this year.