Destree opens its first store in the US

After setting up shop in Paris and then Seoul, Parisian women's ready-to-wear and accessories brand Destree is making its debut in New York. The opening follows strong demand from its American clientele, who now account for about a third of its global sales.

The store perfectly illustrates Destree's "unique and creative vision," the brand explained in a statement, through a palette of monochrome green and a selection of vintage furniture carefully chosen by Géraldine Guyot, Destree's founder and artistic director.

Destree is setting up shop on the very prestigious Madison Avenue, in the heart of New York's Upper East Side. Located at number 837, the store marks Destree's first steps on the American market.

Destree store in New York Credits: Destree

"Opening a flagship in New York represents a key step in Destree's development," explained Guyot. "The US is our leading market, so it was essential to offer our American customers a place where they could fully discover the Destree universe. Up until now, our presence was limited to our network of multi-brand stores and our e-shop. This new store will showcase our entire collection in a carefully designed space. We hope that this will strengthen our brand's visibility and image, in line with our ambitions."

To celebrate the launch of its new address, Destree has come up with a series of exclusive services and products. The New York store will host unique creations, available in a range of new colours, which will enhance the brand's existing offering. In autumn, the brand will also organise a collaborative event with a French artist, inaugurating regular events for its customers.