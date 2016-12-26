Diesel, Mumbai Indians team up to launch limited-edition collection

Diesel, has launched a cricket-inspired collection in partnership with Mumbai Indians. It’s designed to appeal to the game’s followers and is blended with the maverick cool Diesel is known for. And as Darshan Mehta, President and CEO of Reliance Brands, the partner for Diesel in India explains they intended to appeal to all supporters of Mumbai Indians and spectators of cricket, while blending it with the maverick cool Diesel is known for. From an understated cream palette and appearance of the memorable V design on sweaters, to the elevated retro look of the ’80s and the use of textured fabrics, the collection offers up subtle clues to cricket fans. These elements have been juxtaposed with the bold palette of the two parent brands. From the Mumbai Indians team, the collection draws inspiration from the indigo and gold jersey colors as well as the design, shape and colors of the team logo. The international denim brand also brought its very own iconic imagery with the Diesel mohawk and the unique branding and treatment styles as well as their superlative and innovative fabrications, mastery of fits and unique take on denim to the mix.

The merchandise consists of chinos, sweaters, denims, polos, T-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, shirts and accessories such as suspenders, caps, bandanas and kit bags. The bright color palette of Mumbai Indians’ imagery has been incorporated with the use of acid washed fabrics to give the garments an edge. The chino has been provided flair by using a double-sided fabric such that the inside of the chino has an incredibly soft, tan colored fabric, which shines through once the pants have been cuffed. The classic V-neck sweater uses mixed knitting techniques.

Priced at Rs10,000 onwards for bottom wear, Rs 6,000 onwards for top wear and accessories between Rs 5,000-15,000, the limited edition collection has been launched exclusively for the Indian market and is available at all 11 Diesel stores in India and on its e-portal diesel.com. Cricket fans can also buy the collection from select Diesel stores across major cricketing nations such as the UK, Australia and South Africa.