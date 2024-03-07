Dsquared2 opens new flagship store in London

Fashion label Dsquared2 has opened a new flagship store in Mayfair, London, featuring a new interior concept developed by architectural and design studio StorageMilano.

Located at 67 New Bond Street, the flagship spans two levels and offers a new interior concept described as exploring the classic with “contemporary irony and innovative spirit” that delves into the roots of the brand alongside the cultural heritage of the city.

Dsquared2 London flagship store Credits: Dsquared2

The elegant design sees walls adorned with hand-applied micro-cement, their texture aiming to emphasise the depth and chromatic variations in fossil and dusty tones, which complements the large showcase that spans the entire ground floor space, made of custom lacquered okoumé wood, evoking the world of collectables. This contrasts with the industrial and technical elements of chandeliers and the dark red Klinker floor rooted in the aesthetics of the 1950s.

The store also features tubular elements, inspired by the London Underground, which alternate with dividers in glass and Formica in bright sorbet colours, a central staircase made with polished pressed steel featuring a rhomboidal pattern, and an aluminium ceiling grid upstairs that is punctuated by custom-made lamps.

Dsquared2 London flagship store Credits: Dsquared2