E-commerce companies launching private labels to boost sales

In a bid to outsmart competitors and offer customers an umbrella of products under one platform, Amazon India and Flipkart are revamping their fashion categories, launching private brands and scouting for more exclusive partnerships to increase sales of a category that offers higher margins than smartphones and televisions, two of the other three largest categories in e-commerce.

Amazon plans to expand its private label portfolio and launch newer product lines, as it looks to differentiate its offering from Flipkart and Flipkart-owned retailers, Myntra and Jabong. In recent months, Amazon has also signed partnerships with leading brands such as Aeropostale, Arrow and Swarovski on certain product lines. The talks are at nascent stages. The company is focusing on adding more product lines to increase customer traffic. Amazon launched a private label brand called Symbol in September—the first of several private brands it is likely to launch over the next year.

With private labels, Amazon aims to replicate the success that online retailers such as Myntra have attained by building big brands out of private labels such as Roadster. Today, in-house brands such as Roadster, Mast & Harbour and Dressberry account for nearly 25 per cent of Myntra’s sales. Roadster is one of the top five brands on Myntra’s platform at the moment.

Amazon’s plan to expand rapidly in the fashion category comes at a time when the company has been facing stiff competition from arch rival Flipkart. Flipkart and Myntra currently dominate online sales of apparel, shoes and accessories. Flipkart also indicated its revamp plans for fashion business and re-launching the category, with key partnerships and tie-ups with television channels, film magazines and celebrities. It also indicated it may launch a new private label sometime during the middle of 2017.

End-of-season sale

Owing to demonetization drive, online companies were hit adversely. To regain the customer base and enhance their margins, Amazon is planning an end of season sale event in fashion with big discounts for shoppers. Fashion retail on e-commerce portals is expected to constitute 35 per cent of the total online retail revenue generated in India, which is expected to touch at least $35 billion (Rs 2.3 lakh crore) by 2020, according to a recent Google report. By this time, fashion may overtake smartphones as the largest product category.