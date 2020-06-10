Ecoalf opens first Japan flagship store in Tokyo

Spanish sustainable fashion brand Ecoalf has chosen the buzzing district of Shibuya in Tokyo as the location of its first Japan flagship store.

Designed by Japanese architect Yohei Sakamaki, the store features a number of natural and recycled materials such as bamboo, stone, sand and wood, and is split into different areas including a second floor dedicated to education events and talks.

The store will home the label’s complete product range of womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear, accessories and yoga.

The eco-label originally outlined its expansion into the Japanese market last year when it announced a joint-venture with Japanese clothing company Sanyo Shokai Ltd.

“Since we started our partnership with Sanyo in Japan, we have been working together very closely to introduce a sustainable fashion lifestyle,” said Ecoalf president and founder Javier Goyenechem in a statement. “Today, I’m very proud and honoured to witness Ecoalf Shibuya, our first flagship store in Japan where you will experience much more than just fashion...but innovation, too. Our aim is to raise awareness of the need to protect the planet and we will continue to accelerate this message.”