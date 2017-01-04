Ethnics dominate Snapdeal’s sales

Women’s ethnic wear and men’s apparel are among the most popular categories on e-commerce platform Snapdeal. Nearly 60 per cent of sales come from Tier II cities and beyond. Metros and Tier I cities account for 40 per cent of sales during the year. Close to 82 per cent of the traffic on the e-commerce portal comes from the mobile application and the m-site. The e-commerce platform also recorded a surge in growth across new categories.

Snapdeal is investing significantly in logistics and payment modes as these are perceived to be the success mantra for e-commerce companies down the line. Investments will be across technology, logistics, partnership with brands and marketing. The etailer has an assortment of products in categories like mobile phones, electronics, fashion, footwear, watches, jewelry and more.

Currently 60 to 70 million people in India buy online. However, there is a huge mismatch in the offline and online sales of apparels in India. Non-branded products comprise 90 per cent of offline sales while in the online space 90 per cent of the apparel sold is branded.