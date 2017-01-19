Fabindia to open mammoth 10,000 square feet store in Delhi

In March 2017, Fabindia will open a whopping 10,000 square feet store in New Delhi. It will have, among other things, a wellness centre, cafe, alteration unit, and a kids’ zone. If this proves to be a success, the plan is to open 40 such stores across the country in 18 months.

Fabindia has 232 retail stores across 88 cities in India. In financial year 2016 the company rolled out 29 stores. For financial year 2017 the plan is to open 32 new stores. For financial year 2018, the idea is to open between 60 and 80 stores. A large part of the rollout will be through the franchise model. The brand is present in Singapore, Dubai, Italy, Nepal, Malaysia, Mauritius and the US.

Fabindia is looking to close the year with a revenue run Rs 100 crores a month. It hopes to grow its monthly revenues by 178 per cent over next four to five years. The retailer links 55,000 rural artisans to modern retail stores through its signature hand-printed and hand-woven fabrics. Fabindia has other elements that many social enterprises don’t have, such as the revival of Indian weaving techniques, fabric, color dyeing and so on. What is of particular importance is the fact that Fabindia provides formal sector employment to women.