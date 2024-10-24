Fanatics to open first standalone store in UK

Digital sports platform Fanatics is shifting its approach to retail as evidenced by plans to open its first standalone store in the UK.

While the exact opening date of the location has not yet been disclosed, the site is said to be located on Regent Street, London, as reported by Retail Week.

It marks an expansion to the high street for the licensee giant, after previously and exclusively targeting stadiums and sports venues for retail locations.

The opening will further build on Fanatics’ presence in the UK, a market it entered in 2016 after acquiring competitor Kitbag.

It has since continued to cement its base in the region through various partnerships, including with the Football Association (FA), a deal that it recently expanded, allowing it to hold the e-commerce rights of the official online England store, as well as physical shops during England home games.

At the time of the deal renewal, Fanatics said it had seen record breaking sales for England merchandise during Euro 2024, alongside “significant growth” across retail and merchandising channels since the partnership began.

Football in itself has proved to also be a core part of Fanatics’ growth plans, with the company already operating ongoing partnerships with the German Football Federation, the Italian Football Association and the Belgian Football Association, among many others.