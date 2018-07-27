Fashion in focus at Flipkart as the online retailers repackages offering

Flipkart is repackaging its fashion offering. Almost 40 per cent of new customers Flipkart acquires are through fashion category. All other categories contribute 60 per cent put together. This is in contrast to the picture a couple of years back when consumers saw Flipkart as more of a horizontal platform or a destination which sold mostly mobile phones or electronic devices, and fashion was just one of the categories. People were not still recollecting Flipkart as a preferred fashion destination.

Flipkart wants to position itself as an affordable and trendy fashion. It launched its private fashion label Divastri and had also snapped up Indian clothing group Jabong. Content marketing and advertising is Flipkart’s focus. Localisation is also something which Flipkart is massively focusing on as brands will need more localized content to advertise in India.

This means, regional marketing plans, where Flipkart teams visits some cities and talks about trends in the city. The retailer is obsessed and always listening to the customer and doing what is right for them. The belief is that doing this will help Flipkart grow and the other factors will be of comparatively lesser importance.