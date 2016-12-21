Flipkart holds its last big sale this year

After having lined up three sale events in October in which it came out with flying colours, Flipkart has come with end of the year Big Shopping Days sale from December 18 to December 21. The four-day sale event saw the marketplace banking on winning metrics for its Big Billion Days sale focused on consumer loans and exclusive device and appliance launches on the platform.

However, in terms of scale and topline, the current sale is a fraction of Big Billion Days (BBD) sale. Smrithi Ravichandran, Director of category design and operations says it was an important event for Flipkart though the scale is not as large as the BBD sale in October. The company has signed on multiple exclusive brands since the BBD sale concluded including Lenovo K6 Power, Moto M, Lenovo Phablet in mobiles, Converse clothes and Louise Phillips in apparel, BPL TV and washing machines, among others.

Fashion and electronics, including watches and small appliances, are likely to contribute to the sale volumes. While the discounts will range from 10-20 per cent on electronics; fashion category will see an average discount between 40and 70 per cent. The recently launched Flipkart private label Smartbuy will not be a part of discounted products, Ravichandran averred.